Eid Al Fitr prayers to be held in 471 mosques across Sharjah

Hesham Salah/Sharjah
Filed on May 11, 2021
Wam

The prayer will be performed exactly at 5:51am in Sharjah city.


The Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah has allocated 471 mosques for Eid Al Fitr prayers.

According to a post on Sharjah news official Instagram account, the 471 mosques will be open for Muslims across the emirate to perform prayer, 340 of which are in Sharjah city and Al Hamriya area, 57 in the central area, and 74 in the eastern area.

The prayer will be performed exactly at 5:51am in Sharjah city and Al Hamriya area and at 5:50am in Al Dhaid area and Al Batayeh area.

The prayer will be held at 5:51am in Al Madam and Al Maleha areas and it will be performed at 5:48am in the eastern areas of the emirate.

hesham@khaleejtimes.com




