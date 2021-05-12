Eid Al Fitr prayers in UAE: Abu Dhabi issues 7 guidelines

Filed on May 12, 2021

Authorities advise UAE residents to strictly follow prayer rules.

Abu Dhabi authorities have issued a set of guidelines for Eid Al Fitr to ensure protection and safety of the residents against the pandemic.

These measures were approved by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, Department of Health and Abu Dhabi Public Health Center.

The committee advised worshipers aged 60 or above, and those below 12 years, as well as those suffering from chronic diseases to avoid attending Eid prayers on Thursday.

It also asked them to pay Zakat Al Fitr through digital platforms and websites of approved charities.

The UAE will celebrate Eid Al Fitr on Thursday, May 13.

Below is the set of guidelines issued by Abu Dhabi authorities:

> Sanitise your hands before and after prayer

> Sanitise your hands when leaving the mosque

> Perform ablution at home

> Wear a mask at all times

> Take your own prayer mat to the mosque

> Practice physical distancing of at least 2 metres

> Avoid all types of gatherings after Eid prayers

