- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Eid Al Fitr: Mohamed bin Zayed greets Sheikh Mohammed, Rulers
Abu Dhabi CP receives Vice-President in Abu Dhabi; visits rulers in Sharjah, Ajman
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged Eid Al Fitr greetings with Sheikh Mohammed.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Later, during a visit to Al Badee Palace in Sharjah, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed conveyed his Eid Al Fitr wishes to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. They engaged in cordial talks on the development march the UAE is going through and recalled the great role played by the Founding Fathers in the country's progress.
Sheikh Mohamed and Dr Sheikh Sultan also expressed hopes of further progress and prosperity to the UAE under the leadership of the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the President with good health, to spread peace and stability over the Arab and Islamic nations and to rid the world of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also visited His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and exchanged Eid Al Fitr greetings.
-
Education
Covid: CBSE yet to take a call on cancellation of ...
UAE schools wait for reply to the request made to the CBSE to allow... READ MORE
-
Education
Covid: CBSE Grade 12 Board exams likely to be...
The Board is expected to review the situation in two weeks. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
24 beggars, street vendors arrested in Dubai
Dh5,000 fine, jail term of up to three months for begging in UAE READ MORE
-
Government
UAE's Hope Probe captures stunning photos of...
The images were captured over the course of 10 hours and 34 minutes. READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Fitr: Mohamed bin Zayed greets Sheikh...
Abu Dhabi CP receives Vice-President in Abu Dhabi; visits rulers in... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Watch out for these road closures from...
Motorists have been urged to use alternative routes. READ MORE
-
Opinion and Editorial
Jeffrey Archer says why he can't write a book...
Over an intensely personal yet free-wheeling tête-à-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE docs urge parents to get kids of 12-15 group...
Medical experts hail Mohap's decision to approve Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
News
UAE: Mosques, musallahs host Eid Al Fitr prayers