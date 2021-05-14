Eid Al Fitr: Mohamed bin Zayed greets Sheikh Mohammed, Rulers

Abu Dhabi CP receives Vice-President in Abu Dhabi; visits rulers in Sharjah, Ajman

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged Eid Al Fitr greetings with Sheikh Mohammed.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Later, during a visit to Al Badee Palace in Sharjah, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed conveyed his Eid Al Fitr wishes to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. They engaged in cordial talks on the development march the UAE is going through and recalled the great role played by the Founding Fathers in the country's progress.

Sheikh Mohamed and Dr Sheikh Sultan also expressed hopes of further progress and prosperity to the UAE under the leadership of the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the President with good health, to spread peace and stability over the Arab and Islamic nations and to rid the world of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also visited His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and exchanged Eid Al Fitr greetings.