Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Three days of free parking in Sharjah

Parking fees applicable in some zones even during the holidays.

Paid parking zones in Sharjah will be free to use on the three days of Eid Al Fitr.

The parking will be free on (Islamic month) Shawwal 1, 2 and 3. This means that if the crescent moon is spotted on Tuesday, the parking will be free on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. If not, the parking is free on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Parking fees are still applicable in the seven special zones in the emirate. These can be identified by the blue parking signs located therein.

Earlier, authorities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai announced that parking would be free during the Eid break – from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.