Eid Al Fitr holidays: Dubai's Amer centres to remain closed
The authority called on residents to complete their visa-related transactions via its website or app.
Amer centres in Dubai will be closed during the Eid Al Fitr holidays, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) has announced.
The centres will remain closed from Ramadan 29 (Tuesday) to Shawwal 3 (Friday or Saturday, depending on when the crescent moon to determine the new month is sighted).
Residents can contact the Amer call centre on toll-free number 8005111 from inside the country or on the number +97143139999 from outside.
The customer happiness centre at the Dubai International Airport at Terminal 3 will remain open to receive urgent cases only.
