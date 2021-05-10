Eid Al Fitr holidays: 6 amusement parks to visit in the UAE Web report Published on May 10, 2021 at 14.58

KT rounds up the best theme parks to visit during the upcoming long weekend.

This Eid break, amusement parks promise to offer one of the best ways for families and groups of friends to enjoy time together. With thrilling rides, exciting attractions and novel restaurants, these parks are the perfect way to kick off the long weekend.

Covid safety protocols must be followed at the parks, with masks worn and social distance maintained at all times. Regular sanitisation of the parks and temperature checks on visitors and employees are also conducted. Hand sanitiser stations are dotted throughout the parks and all buffet dining has been replaced with a la carte options instead.

Check out your options, with opening hours and admission ticket prices, below:

1. Motiongate Dubai

The Hollywood-themed park was launched in 2016, featuring 27 attractions themed by Dreamworks, Lionsgate, Columbia and the Smurfs movies. Located in Dubai just off Sheikh Zayed Road, it is open from 2pm to 10pm.

A day ticket starts at Dh275, with fast-track and annual pass options that can give you access to the adjoining Bollywood Parks and Legoland Dubai as a bonus.

2. Wild Wadi

The recently re-opened Jumeirah waterpark offers one of the best ways to beat the heat within view of the iconic Burj Al Arab. Its 30 rides and attractions are all themed around the tale of Juha, a character in Arabic folklore.

Open from 10am to 6pm, visitors can avail of a Summer Pass for just Dh249 that will be valid until August 31.

3. Yas Waterworld

This famed Emirati-themed waterpark is located on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island and features more than 40 rides, slides and attractions.

A single-day ticket costs Dh210, but vaccinated residents can present their Al Hosn app at the ticketing counter and avail of a 30 per cent discount on the fare.

The park will be open an extra hour from 10am to 7pm, between May 13 to May 16. Prior reservations are required before visiting. Photo: Wam

4. Ferrari World

Also located on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, the world’s first Ferrari-branded theme park holds the record for the largest space frame structure ever built. The park boasts 37 rides and attractions, including Formula Rossi, the world’s fastest rollercoaster.

A general admission ticket is Dh230. This park too will be open an extra hour, from 12pm to 9pm, until May 15. Photo: Wam

5. IMG Worlds of Adventure

The world’s second-largest temperature-controlled indoor amusement park is located in Dubai and is divided into five “epic zones”. It also has a Novo Cinemas cineplex.

Until May 15, park entry tickets offering unlimited rides will go for Dh225, after which general park admission is Dh299. The park is open from 12pm to 9pm from Saturday to Wednesday and from 12pm to 10pm on Thursdays and Fridays.