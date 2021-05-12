Eid Al Fitr: Covid-19 safety checks intensified in Sharjah, UAQ salons

Bid to keep the contagion at bay during the festive occasion

The Sharjah City and Umm Al Quwain Municipality authorities have intensified inspection targeting beauty parlours, men and ladies salons two days before Eid-Al-Fitr, which will be celebrated on Thursday (May 13), to ensure all precautionary norms related to Covid-19 are adhered to during the festive occasion.

Sheika Shaza Al Mulla, Director of Public Health and Central Laboratory at Sharjah City Municipality, said that the campaign has been intensified over the last two days and 730 beauty parlours and 1650 salons, including both men and ladies, operating within the jurisdiction of civic authorities have been covered under the drive.

The aggressive inspection is in line with the civic body’s bid to keep the contagion at bay, as the third Eid will be celebrated on Thursday under the dark shadows of the viral outbreak.

The municipality authorities have also carried out an awareness campaign for workers to make them understand the importance of adherence to public hygiene and measures that needed to be taken to limit the spread of the contagion.

She said inspections are being carried out on a daily basis in the morning and evening and physical checks are also conducted on Fridays and Saturdays by an emergency inspector, who is at the beck and call round the clock.

Dr. Amal Al Shamsi, Director of Health Department, Sharjah City Municipality, said errant salons and beauty parlours would be penalised for flouting Covid-19 related precautionary norms, which have been approved by the Sharjah Executive Council.

Initially, a warning is issued to beauty parlours and salons, and later errant commercial establishments are ordered to shut shop for non-compliance.

In Umm Al Quwain, in the northern emirates, a similar exercise is in progress.

Salim Khalfan Hussein, Director of Environment Protection and Public Safety, Umm Al Quwain Municipality, said the campaign has been beefed up ahead of Eid-Al-Fitr celebrations.

Emphasis is being laid on maintaining social distancing norms and compliance with public health safety rules.

Beauty parlours and salons, including both men and ladies, would be under the lens on Wednesday (May 12) evening, a day ahead of Eid-Al-Fitr celebrations, he added.