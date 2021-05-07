Eid Al Fitr 2021: UAE residents ready for travel, outdoor getaway

Vaccination drive prime reason behind confidence among holidaymakers.

After a year of being cooped up indoors, UAE residents are increasingly looking at spending time outside their homes — be it to discover different emirates or go on a trip abroad, wherever permissible.

The current vaccination drive in the UAE is a prime reason why much-needed confidence is returning among holidaymakers and more travel-related searches are being done online.

Travel agencies in Dubai are noticing a significant uptick in enquires and bookings this year. First, it was during the school spring break in March-end, and now with a possible five-day break for Eid Al Fitr, phone lines of travel agencies are buzzing once again with residents eager to snap up good deals.

“I have been in the UAE for a few years, but every time there was a long break or our annual vacation time, we would hop on a flight to travel abroad. This Eid, however, we are planning to go to Ras Al Khaimah for a four-day staycation. It’s an all-inclusive deal; we will just relax and enjoy the weather. I have heard a lot about Ras Al Khaimah but never had a chance to visit. This will be my first visit,” said Kim Zike, a real estate consultant based in Dubai, who has recently taken the Covid-19 vaccine and could be planning an international trip in a few months.

A YouGov Survey from late last year had forecast such travel trends for the UAE this year. According to the Global Holiday Intent survey, about half of the residents in the country are most likely to make an international trip in 2021. The poll, which was conducted between October and November 2020, asked recipients if they were planning to make an international trip within the next 12 months, to which 48 per cent in the UAE confirmed their intent to travel. Saudi Arabia was a close second, with 46 per cent of respondents suggesting their intent to travel abroad in 2021.

Five months into the year, these trends are reflecting in the travel choices of residents. “While staycations remain popular mostly for families, the younger age group is looking to travel abroad during long breaks including the upcoming Eid holiday,” said Raja Mir Wasim, manager for MICE and holidays at International Travel Services.

Covid insurance now a priority for many

Whether it is travelling abroad or planning a staycation at home, health and hygiene are top priority of revellers this Eid. “People are doing their homework. They are not just combing through the photographs of the hotels while choosing one, they are paying attention to the hygiene mainly,” Wasim added.

The international travellers are also keen on opting for health insurance, which during pre-Covid era was either a forced buy due to the requirements of the place of travel or was seen as a waste of money and eliminated completely. “In case of foreign travel, people are consciously buying travel insurance that covers Covid. They are checking what is the basic sum assured, where all will they get covered, if they were to use medical facilities in a foreign land. I am surprised to see people reading the fine print line by line,” Wasim said.

Wherever people to choose to celebrate Eid this year, the underlying concern is the safety and security of their loved ones.

suneeti@khaleejtimes.com