Eid Al Fitr 2021: Dubai-based grocery app distributes Eidi to customers
Anyone who registers on the app will have Dh25 credited right away into their wallet balance.
In celebration of Eid Al Fitr, a newly launched e-grocery app is crediting Dh25 wallet money to all its new and existing users accounts as 'Eidi' money.
Yeepeey app was developed by two young, Dubai-born entrepreneurs: Monish Chandiramani and Jatin Sharma, both aged 25.
According to the founders, having having grown up in Dubai, both of them have always been a part of this festival with their friends and family. Now, they want everyone in Dubai to benefit from their latest campaign.
"The UAE is one of the most tolerant nations in the world and Eid is one of the most celebrated festivals in the country, with people of all nationalities gathering together," said Jatin.
“Business is all about people and how we can make a difference to society in general,” he added.
Explaining who can avail of the free Eid credit offer, Monish said, “Eid is a very auspicious occasion of togetherness. Anyone who registers on the app will have Dh25 credited right away into their wallet balance."
Monish noted that the money could be used to shop on the app across multiple transactions — from neighbourhood groceries, supermarkets and hypermarkets.
"Once users fill their card, they just have to toggle on their yeepeey wallet and the credit will be applied on their bill," he said.
saman@khaleejtimes.com
