Eid Al Adha: Zul Hijjah moon unlikely to be seen today

Anyone who spots the moon with the naked eye or through binoculars is urged to inform the nearest court and record their testimony.

The Saudi Arabia supreme court has urged Muslims in the Kingdom to try to sight the crescent marking the beginning of the month of Zul Hijjah on Friday, July 9.

Anyone who spots the moon with the naked eye or through binoculars is urged to inform the nearest court and record their testimony, the Saudi Press Agency said.

However, the crescent is unlikely to be seen today.

According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, the moon of the month of Dhul Hijjah is expected to be born on Saturday, July 10 at 05:17am and will stay on the horizon for approximately 34 minutes after sunset.

Last month, Engineer Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the International Astronomy Center, too, had said that the month of Zul Hijjah 1442 AH is likely to begin on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 05:17 am UAE time.

"Seeing the crescent on that day is possible using the telescope from the Arab countries and most of the continents of Africa and Europe. It is also possible to see it with the naked eye," said Shawkat Odeh.

Therefore, the first day of Eid Al Adha is likely to fall on July 20 this year.

Earlier today, a photo of the crescent of the end of the Islamic month of Zul Qaadah was photographed at 10.45am from Abu Dhabi by the Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory of the International Astronomical Center.

Best Eid Al Adha staycations deals in the UAE