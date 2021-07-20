Eid Al Adha: Where to catch fireworks, light shows in the UAE

Here are some of the venues that are set to put on a dazzling show.

UAE residents looking for things to do during the Eid Al Adha break that began in the country on Tuesday can add fireworks shows to the list, with multiple locations across various Emirates set to light up the skies.

Here are some of the venues that are set to put on a dazzling show.

Abu Dhabi

The Capital's Yas Island will showcase a vibrant fireworks display from the first day of Eid Al Adha.

Taking place over three nights, the show will take place at 9pm every night from the Yas Bay waterfront.

However, due to stringent Covid-related safety protocols put in place to limit the spread of the virus during the holidays, the festive display can only be enjoyed virtually this year.

Yas Island’s social media channels will be livestreaming the fireworks for all to enjoy, as gatherings are currently prohibited in keeping with the island’s precautionary measures.

Dubai

The Emirate's most iconic landmark will light up with special greetings during the Eid Al Adha holidays.

Special Eid-themed LED shows will be projected on the Burj Khalifa every 30 minutes from 7.45pm to 10.45pm.

These shows will take place every day from July 20 to 24.

‘Eid Mubarak’ animations will also be beamed from the façade of the world's tallest tower, from Tuesday to Friday, from 8pm.

Sharjah

Fireworks will light up Al Majaz Waterfront overlooking Khalid Lagoon for three minutes at 8pm to mark the first day of Eid Al Adha.

The destination will also host roaming parades featuring artists and live music, acrobats, and celebrity impersonators.

Residents can also enjoy spectacular firework displays at two Arada communities — namely, Aljada and Nasma Residences in Sharjah.

Starting from the first night of Eid Al Adha on July 20 at 8pm, fireworks will continue for the next two nights at Madar Aljada, the popular entertainment destination, and Nasma Central, the new lifestyle hub at Nasma Residences community in Al Suyouh district.