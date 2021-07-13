Eid Al Adha sacrifice service now on DubaiNow app
The app "provides the ‘Eid Sacrifice – Udhiyah’ service within a safe and reliable payment procedure that saves time and effort".
The Dubai Digital Authority, in partnership with the Dar Al Ber Society, has announced the launch of its ‘Eid Sacrifice – Udhiyah’ service on the DubaiNow application.
The app is a one-stop shop for key Dubai government and private sector city services.
The new service can be found under the ‘Islam and Donations’ category.
Also read: Prices for sacrificial animals fixed at Dh600 in Dubai
Residents can request for the sacrifice, get it distributed and pay for the service via the app.
It also enables users to request a portion of the udhiyah.
Wesam Lootah, CEO of Smart Dubai Government Establishment, said the DubaiNow application is “continuously expanding in all fields” to become the unified and comprehensive portal for government services and transactions in Dubai.
“This eliminates the need for users to physically visit charity centres, thereby maintaining safety and security through social distancing,” he said.
He added that Dubai’s digital transformation covers all aspects of life in the city, including humanitarian work.
Dr Mohammed Suhail Al Muhairi, CEO and managing director of Dar Al Ber Society, said the service aims to enhance commitment to preventive measures to combat the spread of Covid-19.
He added that there is a huge demand for performing the sacrifice.
The DubaiNow app enables access to more than 130 services from over 30 government and private entities.
