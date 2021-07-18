Eid Al Adha prayer timings in UAE; full list of Covid safety rules

Mosques and musallahs (open air spaces) across the country will host socially distanced Eid Al Adha prayers on Tuesday, July 20.

Here is the full list of Eid prayer timings across the UAE:

>> Abu Dhabi: 6.02am

- Al Ain: 5.56am

- Madinat Zayed: 6.07am

>> Dubai: 5.57am

>> Sharjah: 5.54am

>> Ajman: 5.54am

NOTE: This article will be updated when timings of prayers in Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah are announced.

Full list of Covid safety rules to be followed to offer Eid Al Adha prayers in congregation:

>> The maximum period of the post-prayer sermon is limited to 15 minutes.

>> Doors of musallahs and mosques will open 15 minutes prior to the start of the prayer.

>> The places of worship will be closed immediately after the prayer.

>> Worshippers need to bring their own prayer mats. Social distancing stickers will be placed.

>> Covid-positive individuals and close contacts are strictly forbidden from attending the prayers.

>> Those aged below 12 and above 60 are advised to offer the prayer at home.

>> Access will not be granted to service facilities like washrooms, ablution areas and water dispensers.

>> The traditional practice of handshakes and hugs after the prayer is forbidden.

>> Worshippers are not allowed to gather at the places of worship before or after the prayer.