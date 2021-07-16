News
Eid Al Adha in UAE: Police warn of dangers of fireworks

Web report/Dubai
Filed on July 16, 2021
Fireworks could pose a risk to children, causing them permanent or temporary injuries.


The Abu Dhabi Police have warned residents of the dangers posed by fireworks during Eid Al Adha celebrations, while urging parents to monitor their children to avoid accidents.

The authorities pointed out that fireworks could pose a risk to children, causing them permanent or temporary injuries, as well as damage property.

The police also warned about social media sites trying to lure youngsters by selling them fireworks at cheap prices.

The police has urged members of the public to report any incident on 999 or call the toll free number 8002626.




