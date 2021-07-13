Eid Al Adha in UAE: Free 3-day public parking in Sharjah

The authority reiterated that the exemption does not apply to Arafat Day (Monday, July 19).

Public parking users in Sharjah will be exempt from parking fees on the first three days of Eid, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Motorists can enjoy free public parking facilities from July 20-22 (i.e. 10 to 12 Zul Hijjah), Sharjah Municipality said in a social media post.

The decision also does not apply to the seven-day paid parking zones, which can be identified by the blue parking information sign on meters.