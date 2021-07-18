Eid Al Adha: How families, children are planning to spend the 6-day break amid Covid

People are planning to spend time with the whole family, but want to avoid crowded places with their children

With travel restrictions in place in many parts of the world and people still being worried about catching the Covid-19, several families with children are gearing up to celebrate Eid in the UAE this year.

Long drives and adventures in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah top the Eid Al Adha holiday plans of residents, especially the ones with children who are mostly staying in the country for the upcoming six-day break.

UAE national Mohammad Falaknaz said: “We were looking forward to Haj but were a bit disappointed as this year, it’s only open to Saudi residents. I am keen on taking my wife and children on Haj at the next available opportunity. This year, we will be meeting our immediate family members and celebrating by having meals together. We may travel to different emirates at venues where the children will enjoy. Due to Covid-19, we are not very keen on a staycation.”

He added: “My children have been very excited about Eid shopping and the Eidi. On the day of Eid, the sacrificial meat will be distributed in three portions as we usually do. One portion goes for the immediate family, one to the extended family and one portion to the underprivileged.”

Indian expats Zeba Khan, along with her husband and two children, will be visiting their first-degree relatives who live in Dubai.

While no celebration is complete without a hearty meal, she said her children are looking forward to dressing up and enjoying some scrumptious food with their cousins.

Zeba said: “My daughter Mariam is three and my son Mustafa is seven. We will be going to my husband’s uncle’s house. The kids will play in the backyard of their villa. They really enjoy it. Some other relatives will also join us there. Everyone looks forward to some interesting menu on Eid, like mutton biryani, Haleem and kebabs.”

She added: “My children have not been to school in person for over a year now. So, it’s going to be good for them as well, as they will get to meet other children and play with them too.”

Pakistani expat Naheed Gilani said for her children aged nine and 12 years, it’s more about sharing and learning to give.

“For each Eid, my children typically give away meal boxes to our helpers and other unprivileged people. Later in the day, we will be driving to Sharjah to spend quality time with our cousins. There, we may go to the Al Montazah Park, Sharjah Aquarium or Noor Island where the children can enjoy. We will be staying there for a few days. However, we want to avoid crowded places. Earlier, we were planning to take off to Pakistan but the situation is quite uncertain. We feel blessed to be in the UAE that has taken every precaution to keep us safe,” said Naheed.