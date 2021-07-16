Eid Al Adha holidays: Dubai Police to deploy 120 traffic patrols

The extra teams are meant to ensure that everything runs smoothly during the festive period.

As people get ready to enjoy the Eid Al Adha holidays, the General Directorate of Traffic Police in Dubai is stepping up patrols to ensure everything runs smoothly during the period.

Colonel Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police, said they would deploy 120 traffic police patrols across the emirate to enhance the safety of motorists and road users over the next week.

These patrols will be positioned in the following tourist and commercial areas: the Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, JBR, City Walk, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Festival City, Mirdif City Centre, La Mer, Kite Beach, Airport St, Al Seef St, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd, Emirates Rd, Dubai-Al Ain Rd, Al Etihad Rd, Al Khaleej St, Al Quds St, Amman St, Academic City St, Ras Al Khor St and Jumeriah St.

“We have instructed our traffic police patrols and wardens to step up efforts to protect people’s lives and ensure their happiness, especially during this happy occasion,” Col. bin Suwaidan said.

He added that the Traffic Awareness Team would carry out campaigns to raise awareness among motorists about the precautionary measures against Covid-19.

Col. bin Suwaidan further warned motorists to be extra cautious and slow down when driving in residential and crowded areas. Likewise, pedestrians should be careful and only cross roads from designated areas, he added.