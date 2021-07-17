Eid Al Adha holiday in UAE: How the residents plan to spend the days off

Some expats will remain busy entertaining others.

Long drives and adventures in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah top the Eid Al Adha holiday plans of residents who are staying in the country for the upcoming six-day break.

Dr Mohammed Salim, MD and specialist prosthodontist at the Medline Dental Center, Fujairah, will be going on a long drive with his entire family, including his children and his parents who are both in their late 80s. But aside from that, most of the holiday will be spent at home.

“I plan to spend it with my whole family, but we want to avoid crowded places,” he said.

Farooq Naeem, a UK expat who works as a financial regulator in Dubai, will be going on a road trip to Ras al Khaimah with his biker group.

“We are really looking forward to going on a bike trip to Wadi Al Qor and Jabel Jais in the hills of Ras Al Khaimah,” Farooq said. “We plan our trip early in the morning or late in the evenings during summer.”

A few residents are also planning to visit their relatives in other emirates.

Dubai resident Tamara Syed and her husband Rizwan Taj will be driving to Abu Dhabi to spend quality time with their family. “We were planning to take off to India but the situation is quite uncertain. We feel blessed to be in the UAE that has taken every precaution to keep us safe,” said Tamara.

Some expats will remain busy entertaining others. Marco Fraschetti, an Italian event expert in Sharjah, said he would be working throughout the break. “While everyone is resting and spending their time in leisure, it is time for me to create entertainment that others need. Due to the pandemic, people are increasingly willing to escape and get involved in light and relaxing activities,” said Marco, who has been organising large-scale events in the UAE for several years now.

Romy Hawatt, an Australian expat and founder and CEO of Riana Group, will be flying to Montenegro. “I am planning to surprise my mother who will be visiting Lebanon during the Eid holidays. I will spend a couple of days in Beirut before heading to Montenegro for some sailing and flying expeditions.”

