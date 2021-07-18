Eid Al Adha: Get up to 80% discount in Sharjah on major brands
Part of the Sharjah Summer Promotion, the sales will run till August 26.
Shopping centres and shops in Sharjah have announced up to 80 per cent discounts during Eid Al Adha on major brands and products as part of the Sharjah Summer Promotion.
Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), the campaign will run till August 26.
Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, director-general of SCCI, pointed out that these discounts confirm the great position of the event and its ability to boost sales, which are expected to significantly increase during the upcoming Eid al-Adha holidays.
Al Awadi noted that SSP is also a perfect opportunity for residents and visitors to purchase various Eid essentials and back-to-school supplies at very competitive prices.
“Sharjah Summer Promotions is one of the most important shopping and entertainment seasons in the emirate, as it comes with many distinguished activities that meet the emirate's objectives to advance the shopping and family tourism sectors and stimulate commercial movement in markets,” he said.
"The preparations of the shopping malls and shops are in full swing to launch huge discounts campaign during Eid al-Adha holidays. This is also accompanied by promotional campaigns and various contests the SCCI has launched through social media platforms," said Hana Al-Suwaidi, head of Festivals and Shows Department, SCCI.
Al-Suwaidi said there are many recreational and heritage activities organised by shopping centres to woo families, shoppers, and tourists.
