Eid Al Adha: Dh2 million grant announced for fishermen in Ajman

The Crown Prince of Ajman has directed the disbursement of Dh2 million to fishermen of the Ajman Fishermen Association on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

The directive from His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, aims to encourage citizens to practise the profession, help them overcome the obstacles they face (especially in the current circumstances), and ensure a decent life for them and their families.

Ahmed Ibrahim Rashid Al-Ghamlasi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ajman Fishermen’s Association, confirmed that the grant includes fishermen of Ajman who are citizens licensed to practice fishing activities and are members of the Fishermen's Association in the emirate.

He added that the association recently took the initiative, especially with the current circumstances, to take some measures to support fishermen.

The move is in line with the vision of the Crown Prince, who has highlighted the need to review issues that hinder the fishermen’s work, and look into how to solve them in order to preserve this inherited profession for future generations.