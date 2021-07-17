Eid Al Adha: 5 cannon firing locations in Dubai revealed
The Emirate is keen to continue this authentic custom, even in this age of digital devices and advanced technologies.
Dubai Police has identified five cannon firing locations in the emirate on the occasion of Eid Al Adha this week.
He confirmed that all preparations for the event have been completed and the cannons will be fired immediately after the Eid prayer.
Brigadier Rashid Khalifa Al Falasi, Acting Director of the General Department for Organizations, Facilities and Emergency Security, said that the Eid cannon is a revival of local customs and traditions and part of the UAE's devotion to its Emirati heritage.
He explained that, in the past, the cannon served as a way to announce Iftar time and Eid — but that the Emirate of Dubai is keen to continue this authentic custom, even in this age of digital devices and advanced technologies, reported Al Ittihad.
Major Abdullah Tarish al-Amimi, commander of the cannon firing team, revealed that the cannons would be fired at the following locations:
>> Great Zabeel Mosque in the Zabeel area
>> Mankhool prayer hall
>> Al Mamzar area
>> Al Baraha prayer hall
>> Eid prayer hall in the Nad Al Hamar area.
He stated that the firing of the Ramadan and Eid cannons are among the distinctive customs that attract families and tourists every year.
This year, given the ongoing pandemic and in keeping with precautionary measures undertaken by the UAE, it has been decided to host the activities of the Eid cannons without an audience, he said.
