Eid Al Adha 2021: Dubai Police announces schedule for remote inmate visits

The service allows internees to meet their families while maintaining social distancing to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at Dubai Police announced the schedule for inmate visits during the Eid Al Adha holidays.

Visits will be held on the first and second days of Eid Al Adha from 8am to 12pm through the remote visual communication service, according to the preventive and precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

Brigadier Marwan Julfar, Acting Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at Dubai Police, said the service is a humanitarian initiative that enables Dubai inmates to communicate with their families inside and outside the country in a way that adheres to physical distancing.

Dubai Police have been keen to provide complete logistical support to the inmates to communicate with their loved ones through electronic devices, in cooperation with the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, he added.

He said families should first request an online visit through the Dubai Police app available on smartphones; they will then receive a text message with a link of the specific date and time for the video call. They can later go to Dubai Police official website and connect to the inmates who will be offered the necessary electronic devices to join the call.