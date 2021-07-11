Eid Al Ada: Abu Dhabi, Sharjah announce four-day holidays

Regular working hours will resume from Sunday, July 25.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah on Sunday announced holidays for public sector entities in the emirates on the occasion of Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha.

Both emirates will observe a four-day holiday from Monday, July 19, until Thursday, July 22. Regular working hours will resume from Sunday, July 25.

Earlier today, the federal authorities had announced the four-day holiday for the public sector.

Combined with the two-day weekend, UAE residents will be able to enjoy a six-day break.