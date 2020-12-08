Winter break for UAE schools set to begin; here are the dates
Classes will resume on January 3.
The three-week winter break for schools in the UAE will begin on December 13, according to the UAE’s Ministry of Education's school calendar, which was released earlier.
UAE school calendar: Here are the holidays
The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai stated that private schools would also observe their three-week break from December 13 to 31.
Classes will resume on January 3.
However, the winter holidays for public school teachers in the UAE will begin only on December 20.
Some private school teachers will go on winter break along with their pupils on December 13. Their holidays also end on December 31.
The UAE academic year started as per the calendar approved by the Ministerial Development Council.
Earlier, both public and private schools had re-opened on August 30, as academic institutions switched to divergent learning models because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.
The distance learning programme, which was mandated by the KHDA for all schools, in-person classes and blended learning options are being offered by schools to parents.
Ahead of reopening after the summer break this year, the KHDA had released a 118-point circular titled, “Protocols for the Reopening of Private Schools in Dubai” in a bid to keep the education community safe.
Besides, schools had to share their reopening models for the first-term with parents after receiving clearance from relevant education authorities.
In-person classes were suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
