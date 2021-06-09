UAE's Khalifa University among top 200 in the world

Khalifa University featuring in the top 200 list is significant as it was ranked within the 451-460 range five years ago.

The UAE’s Khalifa University of Science and Technology is among the top 200 in the world, according to the 2022 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings.

At 183, the university is the only one from the UAE in the top 200 list. Two other universities from the UAE feature in the top 500 list: The United Arab Emirates University (288); and American University of Sharjah (383).

Khalifa University featuring in the top 200 list is significant as it was ranked within the 451-460 range five years ago.

The QS rankings are among the world’s most widely used basis for comparing universities. This year, it ranked 1,300 varsities.

The rankings assess academic institutions on six metrics. The criteria include academic reputation (40 per cent), employer reputation (10 per cent), faculty/student ratio (20 per cent), citations per faculty (20 per cent), and international faculty ratio/international student ratio (5 per cent each).

Khalifa University was ranked ‘very high’ in the ‘research output’ category.

Globally, Massachusetts Institute of Technology is the top university for the 10th year straight.

The University of Oxford has risen to the second rank for the first time since 2006, while Stanford University and the University of Cambridge share the third spot. Singapore’s National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University, and China’s Tsinghua University and Peking University, are the only Asian universities in the global top 20.

Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Khalifa University Board of Trustees, said the rank confirms the university’s “continuing commitment to academic, research and scientific excellence”.

Dr Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President in Khalifa University, said: “Khalifa University proved to be the fastest growing university under 50 globally.”

Three universities from the UAE feature in the 601-650 range: American University in Dubai; Canadian University Dubai and University of Sharjah. Zayed University features in the 651-700 list; while Abu Dhabi University is in the 701-750 list.

