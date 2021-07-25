UAE: With new courses, varsities prepare Emiratis for job market

Universities are offering programmes with a heavy regional outlook.

Universities and private training centres in the UAE have been creating new courses and programmes that can equip Emirati graduates with the skills they need for today’s job market.

Now that a new council has been formed and tasked to boost Emiratisation in Dubai’s private sector, education leaders vowed to do their part in preparing UAE nationals for careers in various industries.

“Emiratis are the pillars of UAE’s long-term visions and play a pivotal role in shaping the economy. Having said that, it is our responsibility as educationists to model new programmes that will help Emiratis to be academically and professionally ready to take on challenging positions in leading corporations,” said Dr Vikas Nand Kumar Batheja, co-founder and director of Capital University College.

In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has issued a decree to form the ‘Emirati Human Resources Development Council’.

The new council aims to foster an environment in the private sector that is conducive to attracting Emirati talent and ensure that educational outcomes for Emiratis are aligned with the requirements of the UAE labour market.

To support these policies, universities are offering programmes with a heavy regional outlook, particularly for students who are looking at building a career in the business or HR sector, explained Batheja.

“We offer creative diplomas in the lines of fashion, interior design and makeup. A major chunk of our students have been Emiratis, especially for these creative courses, as they plan to launch their fashion line, become freelance interior decorators, or even open their own makeup studios. Over the years, the Emiratis continue to dominate these programmes, which have allowed us to focus more on a regional perspective and offer these programs online as well as in Arabic for UAE nationals.”

Young Emiratis have access to a range of programmes and courses that are designed to prepare them for opportunities and challenges in a workplace.

Dr Vajahat Hussain, CEO of Amity Education ME, said: “At our university, we offer bright Emirati students scholarships. Students work closely with our placement centre to ensure that they meet the right recruiters and work in companies where they can add value.

“The new generations of Emirati students are passionate, driven and motivated and as education providers, we have been tasked to guide and support them in their goals and dreams.”

Some private players have also launched programmes with a mission to ‘accelerate Emirati employability and economic impact’, helping create a new generation that is fit for the jobs and economy of the future.

For example, Microsoft’s Tomoh programme, which was launched last year, enables the Emirati youth with adequate skill sets and opportunities within the company to excel in technology.

It provides new employees with a smooth on-boarding process, as well as training, and skills development.

Hamad Mattar, head of strategic programmes and operations, Microsoft MEA, said: “Talented Emirati individuals, driven by passion and energy, will be on the front line, spark the next wave of innovation in technology and embark on a journey with us to build new capabilities and drive real-world impact — empowering everyone to achieve more.”

nandini@khaleejtimes.com