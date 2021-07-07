UAE: Triplets granted university scholarships by Ajman Ruler

The sisters of Jordanian nationality studied at Al Hikma Private School in Ajman.

Three sisters who managed to notch up a unified average score of 98.5% in their high school exams were granted full scolarships at Ajman University by His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Ajman, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ajman University.

The triplet sisters of Jordanian nationality studied at Al Hikma Private School in Ajman.

The directives came from His Highness in support of science and scientists, and in line with the need to encourage creative and distinguished students and extend a helping hand to them in their journey of excellence and creativity.

His Highness said: “Our support for outstanding students is a tribute to science, and an encouragement for future generations to assume responsibility and take their role in serving this good land.”

His Highness praised the support provided by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to promote education as it is a crucial pillar of society in qualifying and refining talent and preparing generations to contribute to the development of the country.

Sheikh Humaid praised the efforts of educational personnel in the UAE, and teaching and administrative bodies, for the success of educational institutions.

