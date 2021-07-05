UAE students start receiving IB results

GEMS Education students studying the International Baccalaureate (IB) have recorded impressive results.

The UAE students have started receiving their International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP).

The results will be available at the official website ibo.org, where many other students will be able to access their results on Tuesday.

GEMS Education students studying the International Baccalaureate (IB) have recorded impressive results performing way above international averages.

A total of nearly 600 GEMS Grade 12/Year 13 students sat for the IB Diploma. The average point score was 36 this year, compared to the international average of 31.3 in 2020, with a pass rate of 99.5 per cent, significantly above the world average of 85.2 per cent.

Congratulating students on their achievement, Dino Varkey, CEO of GEMS Education, said: “Everyone at GEMS Education is genuinely elated with this year’s IBDP results, which are the best in our 62-year history. Our students and their teachers have now delivered two consecutive years of truly exceptional achievement in what is an incredibly difficult and challenging context due to the pandemic. Well done and congratulations to all!”

Tammy Murphy, Superintendent/CEO of GEMS Dubai American Academy, and Chair of the Education Committee at GEMS, added: “We are so proud of all our IB students for their incredible results. These students showed determination and discipline when faced with an extremely difficult learning environment. No doubt, these achievements are directly correlated to their own hard work, and the unwavering support of teachers and parents over the past two years.”

A total of 10 students across the GEMS network achieved the highest point score possible of 45, including three from GEMS Wellington International School, two each from GEMS World Academy – Dubai, GEMS International School – Al Khail and GEMS Dubai American Academy, and one student from GEMS Modern Academy.

GEMS World Academy Dubai and GEMS Wellington International School also recorded spectacular average scores of 38 points, closely followed by GEMS Modern Academy with 37 points and GEMS International School – Al Khail with 36 points.

GEMS schools offering the International Baccalaureate include GEMS World Academy – Dubai, GEMS International School – Al Khail, GEMS Dubai American Academy, GEMS American Academy – Abu Dhabi, GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis, GEMS Wellington International School, and GEMS Modern Academy.

