UAE: Students must present Covid test results during school reopening

NCEMA announces protocols for in-person education at UAE institutions

Unvaccinated students in the age group of 12-18 years must get a negative RT-PCR test result every week to attend in-person classes, UAE authorities have said.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) released a protocol for in-person learning in UAE schools and colleges on Thursday, specifying the conditions to be met by students, parents and staff at educational institutions.

All students of all ages must have a negative PCR test result, taken within 96 hours, at the start of the school year. During the first month, all the students in the 12-18 age agroup — vaccinated or not — must get a PCR test result every two weeks. .

After the first month, the weekly PCR test condition will be applicable for the unvaccinated students with medical exceptions approved by health authorities, in the age group of 12-18 years. The authority said remote education will be available for all, vaccinated or not.

After the 30 days period, all vaccinated students who received both doses and 14 days have passed since the second dose, must get a PCR test once every month.

Academic, administrative staff and service providers must receive both doses of the vaccine and can only enter the premises after 14 days have passed from taking the second dose of the vaccine, applying the Green Pass protocol.

Children aged 4-12 years must get a PCR or saliva test monthly, whether vaccinated or not. Furthermore, remote education is an option for them.

Parents and guardians are allowed inside the premises. The Green Pass protocol will be applied.

Events are allowed in educational establishments, provided that the precautionary and preventative measures are followed, and Green Pass is applied. Attendees must present a negative PCR result.

Parents should download Alhosn app for their children to prove their vaccination status and test results, via printing out certificates and bringing them to school.

The authority also announced the formation of work teams in educational establishments under the title of “the health and safety committee”. It will monitor all activities to ensure that the precautionary health measures are adopted.

Transportation services will follow all safety measures and adhere to the total capacity approved by the concerned entities.

The education establishment must provide a room for isolation in accordance with the conditions set forth by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and by following the procedures for handling confirmed or suspected Covid-19 cases.

When using the prayer rooms, all students and staff must bring their own prayer carpet and wear their mask when praying. Prayer rooms will be cleaned and sterilized after every use.

It is important to use personal protection tools and not share them with colleagues and avoid handshaking.

The NCEMA noted that some of the details of the protocol may differ between emirates.

The authority urged parents of people of determination to rely on remote education until each medical case is assessed separately with a specialised physician and the suitable tests and vaccines are determined.

It said students’ safe return to schools is everyone’s responsibility. “The most important role however is that of parents and guardians especially when it comes to raising awareness of the precautionary and preventative measures,” the NCEMA added.