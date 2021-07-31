UAE: Some CBSE schools raise concern over pending results

A number of UAE students will have to wait until August 5 for their results to be released.

While majority of Grade 12 CBSE students in the UAE were happy and relieved to have received their board results on Friday, some schools whose results are still pending have expressed disappointment.

Despite a long wait this year, a number of UAE students will have to wait until August 5 for their results to be released.

“The result of about 1,060 new schools is still under process as there was no reference year; hence, looking into the interest of candidates, the results of these schools will also be declared within a week’s time,” the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has stated.

“Accordingly, the results of about 60,000 students of these schools and some few other schools will be shown as ‘Result Later’.”

One such school is Global Indian International School (GIIS) in Abu Dhabi.

Dr Heena Rachh, principal of GIIS AUH, said: “This delay in the announcement of results is an enormous disappointment to our students as only after getting the results can they go for their college application process, and the postponement of results might lead to losing a few universities where the deadline is the first week of August.”

The board has been taking note of the unique challenges in calculating the scores, in the absence of a uniform written exam, which couldn’t be held because of challenges wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

School heads explain that while the board needed to safeguard the interests of students, it also had to be watchful as the internal exam criteria were different for each school.

Zubair Ahmad, head of operations at Springdales School Dubai, said: “This is the fourth consecutive year that our school has witnessed a 100 per cent pass rate. It’s indeed a happy scene overall. However, despite most students being happy, there have been a few children who have expressed their disappointment upon receiving the results on Friday, as they feel they could have performed better had it not been a zero exam year.

“The evaluation formula is basically based on an average. So, students who didn’t perform well in Grades 10 or 11 had thought they’d try to perform better in Grade 12. But they have been deprived of that chance as it has been an unprecedented year.”

Experts also highlighted that education in the future could just be a more refined version of what schools have had so faar. There could be ‘greater freedom’ for students to not stick to the year-to-year syllabus and ‘credit earning modules’ could be created, along with the year-to-year schooling of the past.

Mala Mehra, principal of Central School, said: “Overall, students have been very happy with the results. Results in our school show 100 per cent success and 25 students grabbed above 90 per cent. Personally, I have received no e-mails or calls from parents being disgruntled about this year’s results.”

She added: “However, students need to understand that going forward, systems will be created wherein competency-based learning is encouraged. CBSE has also joined hands with the British Council and the students are likely to see many changes that will be incorporated in the future. Evaluations may be based not just on one year’s performance but continuous assessments throughout the academic year or even past years would help the school to identify learning gaps and assess the progress of the children.”

