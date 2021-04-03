UAE schools welcome new CBSE assessment framework

The mechanism would be implemented in about 25,000 institutions across the world by 2024

A new student assessment framework was launched recently by India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for grades 6 to 10.

The new mechanism aims to improve overall learning outcomes of students and primarily covers three subjects, English (reading), science and mathematics. It is part of the CBSE’s Competency-Based Education (CBE) project that seeks to replace the existing rote learning model. The policy initiative is in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) over the next two to three years.

Principals of CBSE-curriculum schools in the UAE said the mechanism would be implemented in about 25,000 institutions across the world by 2024. This is the phase 1 of the new mechanism.

Zubair Ahmad, head of operations at Springdales School Dubai, said: “The CBSE has collaborated with the British Council and three agencies in the UK, which are helping the board in attaining this objective. The new assessment framework aims to achieve global standards in assessment and is in alignment with NEP’s vision. It predominantly aims to shift the focus from the Oriental way of learning to competency-based learning.”

The framework is the basis for a larger project initiative, which is in progress. At present, 40 assessment designers, 180 test item writers and 360 master trainer mentors are undergoing training in using this framework to create model question banks and an array of ideal lesson plans.

Mala Mehra, principal of Central School, said, “The assessment framework, which has recently been shared for science, mathematics and English, supports CBE by laying stress on specific objectives that are skill-based. It supports seamless transition for all the stakeholders. The manual aims to strengthen capacity, orient teachers to adopt the relevant pedagogy, design and deliver competency-based assessments and create a conducive environment that facilitates high quality CBE. It clearly defines the parameters/skills and has some well-designed examples to support the staff.”

Deepika Thapar-Singh, CEO-principal of Credence High School, added: “It’ll definitely improve the overall learning outcomes of pupils across India and abroad that follow the CBSE curriculum.”

Head teachers reiterated that the new assessment framework would help impart skills needed for entrepreneurship and employability in future.

Annie Mathew, Principal of Gulf Model School, Dubai, said, “The new framework aims to assess thinking skills with significant low focus on recalling knowledge. Pupils will get opportunities to demonstrate what they know, what they can do and how they can apply their knowledge in life. Teachers will get to know pupils’ strength and where there is room for improvement. The move will help place CBSE schools on par with international standards as far as assessment is concerned.”

