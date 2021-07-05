UAE school principals welcome CBSE’s special assessment scheme for 2022
It was a welcome decision, they said, stressing that it will ensure the consistency of students’ performance.
Grade 10 and Grade 12 students sitting for the next CBSE exams will now have their first-term tests from November to December this year, while those for the second term will be scheduled from March to April next year, it was announced on Monday.
UAE principals on Monday confirmed receiving the circular about the special assessment scheme from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). It was a welcome decision, they said, stressing that it will ensure the consistency of students’ performance.
With the new CBSE assessment scheme for the 2021-2022 school year, the academic session will be divided into two terms, covering 50 per cent of the syllabus in each term. According to the circular sent to principals, the board said the decision was taken bearing in mind the Covid-19 situation and its repercussions.
Arogya Reddy, principal of Ambassador School Sharjah, said: “This is being done to ensure the consistency of performance among students. The board feels that they need to look into how a student has been performing throughout the year. It’s similar to the CCE (Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation) pattern that was implemented up to Grade 10, starting from 2009 to 2017. Thus, the board will conduct exams at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus.”
This school year, Grade 10 CBSE students were auto-promoted and the evaluation criteria were culled out to assess the students. Grade 12 board exams were not held this year, too. Instead, the 30:30:40 formula was adopted, with results expected by July 31.
Explaining how the special scheme will work, Muhammad Ali Kottakkulam, principal of Gulf Indian High School Dubai, said: “The curriculum will be rationalised as done last year and be divided into two terms, with the board organising end-of-term exams from the syllabus area rationalised for the term concerned.
“The first term exams will be a 90-minute MCQ type exam using OMR sheets, conducted in November-December, with board-prepared question papers...The year-end exam will be of two-hour duration, held in March-April with questions in different formats — case-based, situation-based, open-ended, short-answer and long-answer types — exclusively from the second term syllabus. These exams will be supplemented by internal assessments using different tools, distributed throughout the academic year.”
With the initiative, the CBSE tries to ensure that “the assessment of students will be least affected by pandemics in the future and will be as valid and reliable as possible”.
nandini@khaleejtimes.com
-
Education
UAE school principals welcome CBSE’s...
It was a welcome decision, they said, stressing that it will ensure... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE students start receiving IB results
GEMS Education students studying the International Baccalaureate (IB) ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: The school year that was
Most UAE schools officially ended the 2020-21 academic year on... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai: Al Rashidiya records highest accident rate
No deaths due to tyres bursting during the summer period. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Over 140 passengers arrive in UAE from...
The flight took off from Cochin after attaining "special approval". READ MORE
-
News
UAE-Pakistan flights: PIA hikes capacity ahead of ...
2,000 more seats will be added before Eid on Dubai, Sharjah, Doha and ... READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE board exams 2022: Special assessment scheme...
The first term exams will be held in November-December. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New Covid-19 scanners boost footfall at malls in...
Shoppers can move around knowing that everyone is Covid-19 negative. READ MORE
News
UAE jobs: Bank, FMCG firm hiring; salary Dh7,000
5 July 2021
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says
4 votes | 1 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program