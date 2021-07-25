UAE school principals hint at possible delay in CBSE Grade 10 results

CBSE was forced to reject a lot of data submitted by schools asking them to scale down and rework their numbers.

Indian school principals in the UAE hinted at a possible delay in the declaration of Class X results this year.

This comes after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was forced to reject a lot of data submitted by schools asking them to scale down and rework their numbers.

The board did not accept many results as submitted by the schools after they observed a sudden spike in high achievers this year.

It’s also said some schools in India have not submitted their data at all, despite an extension in the submission date.

As per the new evaluation criteria, schools were asked to allot 10 marks for unit tests, 30 marks for half-yearly exams and 40 marks for pre-boards. Further if the school had undertaken more than one exam for each paper, the weightage was to be given to each test, as decided by the institution.

Zubair Ahmad, head of operations, Springdales School Dubai, said: “The recent message from the controller of exams clearly states that schools must follow the CBSE reference year guidelines and finalise the results by July 25. They want to declare the results on the date they have committed. The delay is from the schools who are either not clear on the recommendation and or are not able to understand the logic of tabulation.

“Any delay from any CBSE school will have an overall impact on all CBSE schools across the globe unless the board decides to go ahead and tabulate the finalised data and withhold the pending schools’ data the results will be delayed,” he added.

Apparently, some schools committed mistakes in uploading their data and in many cases practical marks have not been uploaded.

But school principals urged students to stay calm and not to be unnecessarily worried as these are unprecedented times.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-principal, Credence High School, said: “We do not see any reason to panic here. The CBSE is trying its best to declare a fair result on time. We need to cooperate and understand that these are unusual situations. We are confident that the board will do what is best in the interest of students.”

The Grade X exams were cancelled this year after India witnessed a sharp spike in Covid-19 positive cases in the month of April. The exams were scheduled to begin on May 4, 2021.

Abhilasha Singh, principal, Shining Star International, Abu Dhabi, said: “The results will be declared soon. The Grade X students have already started their Grade XI classes with provisional admissions. So, it is just a matter of another few days of wait. We all are eagerly waiting.”

She added: “The CBSE is aware of everything and Exam Comptroller Mr Sanyam Bhardawaj has reassured all the school heads that the board will be declaring the results by July 31. The board is answerable to the Hon'ble Supreme Court. The delay will be if any for the schools who have not submitted the results. These schools will have their results in the second leg.”