UAE: Public schools to register expat students till April 15
An applicant is expected to live in close proximity to a school to get a seat
The Emirates Schools Establishment authorities have announced that the registration for public schools for expatriate pupils from Grades 2 to 12 for the next academic session started on Sunday (April 4) and would continue till April 15.
Officials said exceptions apply to remote areas in the Abu Dhabi emirate.
The authorities are determining the legal age of a pupil for each class. Initially, the online registration process requires all supporting documents for enrolment. Later, the authorities will scrutinise the document and a candidate will be notified through a text message and also through the Emirates Schools Establishment's website, whether h/she made the grade.
An applicant is required to live in close proximity to a school to get a seat. The registration process needs to be completed within the stipulated date of registration and must comply with all the norms.
Parents and guardians have been urged to register their children online at tinyurl.com/publicschoolre.
They must create a special account and submit the registration request. An applicant will be enroled, if all norms are met, the authorities added.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
