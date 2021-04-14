- EVENTS
UAE: Non-exam assessments for some schools
UAE Ministry of Education approves alternative assessment methods.
The UAE’s Ministry of Education has approved an alternative assessment system for all private schools that follow the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum for the academic year 2020-2021.
The non-exam assessment accredited by the International Baccalaureate was used in November 2020 as a Covid safety measure.
The alternative system uses teacher-predicted grades and internal assessments.
The Ministry of Education had earlier said the assessment methods would be applicable for schools that follow the British and IB curriculums.
The ministry said the step “reflects the confidence in private international schools to prepare or adopt solid evaluation methodologies”.
