UAE: MoHAP launches virtual camp for children during summer vacation

The initiative started on July 4 and will be in progress till August 15 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched a virtual camp to keep children engaged in fun and frolic and creative educational pursuits during their summer break.

The ministry officials maintained that the primary focus of the camp is to encourage children to adopt a healthy lifestyle during the summer break, and especially, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The camp, which started on July 4 and is slated to run till August 15, is for children aged between six and 15.

“Together for a fun summer” is the overarching theme of the camp, which is featuring a raft of educational, physical and recreational activities, including a programme called “healthy cooking”.

The participating children will get an opportunity to learn how to prepare simple and healthy meals.

The “Little Chef” programme features a series of educational classes and practical cooking workshops, including how the young participants can choose healthy products and cooking mediums.

The “Little Chef” title is up for grabs and the winner will be selected among the participants, who is found to have prepared the healthiest meal.

The “Gym with You” initiative has led sports coaches to motivate children to indulge in physical activities.

A wide range of awareness workshops will also be held to discuss various health topics.

An awareness workshop will be held to help them adopt healthy lifestyles.

Dr Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Health Centres and Clinics Sector, MoHAP, lauded the initiative.

He said: “The ministry pays utmost attention to properly develop healthy generations, ensure their psychological and physical safety, and enhance the level of health care services provided in accordance with the best international practices.”

He said that the initiatives and innovative activities in the camp would seek to focus on establishing healthy nutritional practices and promoting physical activities among children. “It’ll also support the goals of the National Plan to Combat Childhood Obesity and help achieve our goal to reduce childhood obesity, which is an advanced national priority,” he added.

Dr Nouf Khamis Al Ali, Deputy Director, Health Education and Promotion Department, MoHAP, underlined the importance of the novel camp. The official said the initiative would motivate and encourage children to adopt healthy diets and indulge in physical activities, which are beneficial for them because they help boost immunity and prevent diseases.

