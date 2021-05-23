UAE: Mock tests begin for public schools ahead of final exams

Officials said they want to ensure that all pupils in Grades IV to XII are familiar with the online examination process.

Mock tests for public school pupils in the UAE started on Sunday (May 23) and will continue until Thursday (May 27) ahead of the final examinations that are slated to be held from June 8 to 17.

Officials said they want to ensure that all pupils in Grades IV to XII are familiar with the online examination process that will be conducted amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The authorities said the end-of-year examination for academic session 2020-21 would be held online after taking into consideration all measures to ensure that pupils appear for the final examinations in a safe environment.

No final examinations will be held for pupils in Grades I to III. They will be assessed on the basis of a progressive assessment carried out by their teachers during the third semester in the group A subjects.

The authorities said efforts are on to provide all necessary support for pupils to ensure that they could appear for the online examinations without any difficulties.

The provisional examination will be held for those pupils, who face technical snags, between June 20 and 24.

Examinations for pupils of determination

For pupils of determination, who follow an individual educational plan, or “curriculum modification”, the authorities said they would be evaluated by the subject teacher, in coordination with the special education teacher in the school.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com