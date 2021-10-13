UAE: Ministry slams fake news about university

It categorically stated that the reports were untrue

The UAE’s Ministry of Education has slammed bogus reports on social media about some academic programmes offered at Zayed University not being accredited.

Taking to Twitter, the ministry said that the reports were untrue.

Zayed University had moved up in the 2022 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings to the 601-800 band. The report had listed the university among the top four in the UAE. It was in the 801-1000 band in 2021.

Founded in 1998, the varsity has campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It offers diverse and internationally recognised undergraduate and graduate programmes.

