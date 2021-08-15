UAE: MBZUAI appoints Professor Fakreddine Karray as new Provost

Professor Karray joins MBZUAI from the University of Waterloo in Canada.

Professor Fakhreddine (Fakhri) Karray, a globally recognised researcher, has been appointed as the new Provost of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI).

The MBZUAI, a graduate-level, research university focused on AI, announced on Sunday, that Professor Karray will work closely with Professor Eric Xing, President of MBZUAI, to develop the institution’s academic and research strategy and implementation plans towards accomplishing the university's mission and vision.

Professor Karray joins MBZUAI from the University of Waterloo in Canada, where he most recently served as the founding co-director of the Waterloo Artificial Intelligence Institute. He is also the founding co-director of the Center for Pattern Analysis and Machine Intelligence in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Waterloo. Additionally, he has held the Loblaws Research Chair in Artificial Intelligence.

"I would like to welcome Professor Karray to MBZUAI. His considerable experience and expertise in AI will strengthen our research and teaching capabilities and raise the university's profile. From the beginning, our objective was to bring the best AI talent to Abu Dhabi and this appointment aligns with that goal", Professor Xing, President of MBZUAI, said.

Professor Karray is a globally recognised researcher with interests in operational artificial intelligence, cognitive machines, natural human-machine interaction, autonomous and intelligent systems. Applications of Professor Karray's research include cognitive and self-aware machines, robots, vehicles, predictive analytics in supply chain management and intelligent transportation systems. He is a fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering, a fellow of the Engineering Institute of Canada, and a fellow of the IEEE. He has also previously been an IEEE Distinguished Lecturer.

"It is a privilege to join MBZUAI at a time when AI is playing an increasingly critical role in driving economic and social development in the UAE and elsewhere. I look forward to working with the rest of the faculty to further drive the mission of MBZUAI in advancing AI research and studies", Professor Karray noted.

