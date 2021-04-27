UAE: Major changes announced for 33 public schools in Abu Dhabi

Six new schools will be established and 15 will be replaced, according to the advisory.

Major changes will be made to 33 public schools in Abu Dhabi during the next academic year (2021-2022), education authorities announced on Tuesday.

Six new schools will be established and 15 will be replaced, according to the advisory. Set to be implemented by the Emirates Schools Establishment, the changes will also include a shift in the academic cycles of nine schools; change of buildings in two schools; and change of name in one school.

The announcement follows a recent decision issued by Jameela bint Salem Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education, which stressed that any school should not be closed for repair or replacement unless an alternative or a new school can accommodate students at the same time.

According to the minister’s decision, six new schools will open in various areas of Abu Dhabi to accommodate students from campuses that will have to be closed during a replacement period.

Among the new schools is Al Nahda Kindergarten in Abu Dhabi city, which will take in students from Al Nasr and Al Forsan Kindergartens, both of which will be closed.

Other new schools are: Al Nahda School (Kindergarten and First Cycle) in the Baniyas area; Al Bahia Joint School in Al Bahia area; Al Rahba Joint School in Al Rahba area; Al Zahir School in Al Dhahir area of Al Ain; and Al Bateen Kindergarten, which is located in Al Bateen area of Al Ain.

The 15 schools that will be replaced include Al Rif, Al Ajban, Al Fursan, Al Nasr, Al Mazoon, Al Mutasim, Saad Bin Ubadah, Makkah, Al Naseem, Al Rayahin, Al Durrah Kindergarten, Falaj Hazaa and Salamah Bint Buti.

Authorities also decided to change the education cycles in nine schools, where the first, second and third cycles will be added to some schools and removed in others. In some others, the kindergarten stage will either be created or removed.

According to the new decision, two school buildings in Al Taqwa Kindergarten in Al Yahar area of Al Ain will be brought down and replaced with new ones.

Al Salmiya School in Al Shawamakh area of Abu Dhabi will be renamed as Zayed Al Thani School, according to new decision.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com