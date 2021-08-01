UAE: ICSE schools rejoice over 100% pass rate, despite delay in results

On Sunday (August 1), all pending results came through and the schools shared them with candidates.

The results of Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), which are for Grade X candidates, have belied all expectations this year, despite the Covid-19 pandemic challenges for the second year in a row.

On July 24, though the board sent the Grade X results to all the three ICSE-affiliated schools in the UAE, some pupils had not received their marks in all the subjects, which led to around a week-long delay.

On Sunday (August 1), all pending results came through and the schools shared them with candidates, who have passed with flying colours.

Lata Nakra, Principal, JSS International School, said, “Albeit no examinations, the consistently good performance of all the internal assessments has stood all the 69 students at our school in good stead. The school couldn’t have asked for a better result. Keeping up with the trend of setting a new benchmark for ourselves year after year, we can see astonishing progress this year as well, despite the pandemic challenge. Although, like the (ICSE) Council, we won’t put up a merit list but the exemplary performance of our two toppers deserves a mention. Aryan Sharma and Karishma Kamalahasan topped in the UAE, as they scored an incredible 499 marks out of 500, which works out to a staggering 99.8 per cent. They have reached the pinnacles of academic excellence, with a perfect score in four subjects and a 99/100 in the fifth. These two pupils have broken our school’s previous records.”

In GEMS Modern Academy, 244 pupils appeared for the ICSE examination with an impressive pass rate of 100 per cent. The school reported a batch average of 93.7 per cent.

Nargish Khambatta, Principal, GEMS Modern Academy, said, “This batch deserves every accolade that has been coming their way. Their teachers, supervisors and parents must get special recognition for keeping their morale up and helping them stay focused despite what was happening around them. They have been an integral part in crafting today’s success stories during what has been a very interesting and difficult year.”

At Ambassador School Dubai, out of a batch of 42 pupils, 30 scored 90 per cent and above. In total, the school had perfect scores of 54 centum. The school also maintained its record of 100 per cent pass result.

The celebrations doubled with the school average reaching an all-time high of 92.20 per cent with this being the seventh batch of Grade X of the youngest ICSE school in the emirate.

Sheela Menon Principal, Ambassador School, Dubai, said, “The stupendous performance of our ICSE students once again highlights the focused approach of all stakeholders of the school. We continue to find the perfect balance between taking care of the mental well-being of students and nurturing their academic excellence. Kudos to the untiring efforts of our dedicated teachers, diligent pupils and the most supportive parent community in coming together to support one another especially during the uncertain times. What is praiseworthy is the school outperforming its previous records and doing consistently better.”

Ecstatic toppers thanked their schools amid the unprecedented raging viral outbreak for a second year in a row.

Nishil Agarwal, who topped Ambassador School and scored an enviable 98.4 per cent, said, “Initially, my heart almost skipped a beat looking at my scores. Thank God and the Council, the problem has been resolved. I’d not be doing justice if I don’t give credit where it’s due. This first academic milestone of my life would not have been possible without the unflinching support of my teachers and family. My school is known for academic excellence and personalised planning and attention for students is the biggest motivating factor.”

Anwesha Mukherjee, who topped Gems Modern Academy and scored 98.8 per cent, said, “When I was a child, my parents and teachers instilled in me one of the most priceless lessons, that there are only three substitutes to hard work – hard work, hard work and hard work. I’d certainly not be where I am today had I not had the unwavering support of my family, teachers and friends in strengthening my resolve. I’m thankful to each one of them, not only for helping me get the desired marks, but also for holistically shaping me to be an independent decision-maker.”

Parv Bhadra of Gems Modern Academy, whose score of 98.6 per cent, is only second to her peer Anwesha, said, “It’s a wonderful feeling to have done well, especially with our world turned upside down by Covid-19. I’d like to thank my parents and teachers for their immense effort to ensure that my learning wasn't hampered by the pandemic. Although these marks aren’t a direct result of a written exam, they remind us that hard work and dedication pay off in the long run.”

