UAE: ICSE schools all set for Grade 11 classes

The ISC exams remain postponed, the board clarified in a letter sent to schools, with the final decision to be taken in the first week of June.

With the ICSE (Class 10) board examinations now cancelled, UAE schools are preparing to start Grade 11 classes immediately.

On Monday, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) decided to cancel the exams, withdrawing the option given to students earlier to take the exams at a later date.

However, the ISC exams remain postponed, the board clarified in a letter sent to schools, with the final decision to be taken in the first week of June.

Nargish Khambatta, principal of GEMS Modern Academy, and vice-president for Education at GEMS Education, said: “In an ambiguous situation, we can only influence what is within our control and we were very pleased that when we met our parents and students last week, 95 per cent of them had already decided not to sit the board exams and to get on with Grade 11. The decision to cancel the ICSE exams by the CISCE came as a welcome surprise.”

While exams are yet to be conducted this year, in 2020, the council had requested schools to forward the pre-board marks of the two previous years. This year, too, the schools are anticipating a similar request.

Khambatta said: “ICSE schools have already submitted the internal assessment marks in February 2021 to the Council via the online portal. While the date of the board results will be announced later, all students will be admitted to Grade 11 and we look forward to welcoming them back on April 25. Having prepped for so many months, we are sure the students will be raring to come back to school in droves for their ISC and IBDP Bridge classes, and their teachers have planned a special celebratory welcome.”

Many school heads in the UAE said that considering the situation in India, it was wise of the board to cancel Grade 10 exams.

Sheela Menon, principal of Ambassador Schools, said: “The CISCE has taken an appropriate and much-needed decision by cancelling the ICSE (Grade 10) examination given the current circumstances. The council has informed all its schools that a ‘fair and unbiased criterion’ will be devised while preparing the results. The mentioned ‘criterion’ and the date of result declaration will be announced by the CISCE later. The council has also given a clear directive to start grade 11 classes and the syllabus to be followed. This is very settling for both students and parents.”

Lata Nakra, Principal of JSS International School, said: “Last year, students couldn’t take two papers, but this year the situation is completely different. Marks were awarded based on the best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams were conducted. But this year the situation is completely different. Students couldn’t sit for the exams at all. Therefore, the board may take into consideration the marks of previous exams/internal exams, as well as look at the project works done by students. However these are all speculations at the moment.”

She added: “I would advise students to put Class 10 behind them and move on. We are also looking to commence Grade 11 classes from April 25 subject to KHDA approval which is likely to come in soon.”

nandini@khaleejtimes.com