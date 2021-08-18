UAE: Gulf Medical University receives global accreditation
Global accreditation is awarded to international institutions that have passed QAA’s rigorous International Quality Review (IQR).
Gulf Medical University (GMU) has become one of the latest international institutions to receive global accreditation from the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA), the UK’s independent quality body and a global leader in quality assurance for higher education.
Global accreditation is awarded to international institutions that have passed QAA’s rigorous International Quality Review (IQR). The review measures global institutions against international quality assurance standards outlined in the Standards and Guidelines for Quality Assurance in the European Higher Education Area (ESG).
GMU has met all 10 standards of ESG, based on a review conducted in April 2021. The reviewers also identified features of good practice, which included effective use of external examiners and multiple opportunities for students to provide feedback, among others.
Professor Hossam Hamdy, chancellor at GMU, said: “The accreditation of GMU by the Quality Assurance Agency is an important milestone in the history of the university...Engaging over one year in the process for getting the accreditation was a very constructive journey, with many positive outcomes to our institute.”
Vicki Stott, QAA executive director of operationsand deputy chief executive,said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Gulf Medical University, demonstrating that they meet standards of international best practice.
“Successful institutions rely on collaboration and benchmarking, and that’s exactly what IQR provides: allowing international institutions to measure their own approach to quality assurance against European quality standards,” he added.
