UAE: Gulf Medical University launches PhD in precision medicine

This PhD is a dual degree programme in collaboration with Paris-Saclay University, France.

Gulf Medical University (GMU) in Ajman is now offering a PhD programme in precision medicine (PhD PM), in collaboration with the University of Paris Saclay, France.

The new PhD PM programme — by the GMU’s College of Medicine and Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine (TRIPM) — has been accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation of the UAE’s Ministry of Education.

“This PhD is a dual degree programme in collaboration with Paris-Saclay University, France. We have joined hands to promote international exchanges, increase scientific cooperation and development of research...and provide value to the community by also giving priority to UAE nationals for this programme. In 2020, the University of Paris Saclay has been ranked as the No. 1 university in France, sixth in Europe and 14th in the world,” said professor Hossam Hamdy, chancellor of GMU.

The dual PhD programme in precision medicine primarily aims to develop and support scientists and researchers who seek to study and explore this changing field of healthcare.

Precision medicine involves the application of omics sciences and systems biology to understand the causes of a patient’s disease at the molecular level. Then, the information is used to design targeted treatments for the individual.

In essence, precision medicine proposes the customisation of healthcare in medical decisions, treatments, or products tailored to the individual or group of patients — instead of one-drug-fits-all models.

Professor Salem Chouaib, director of the PhD programme added: “The GMU Strategic Plan had identified precision medicine research as its main research direction. This led to the development of the TRIPM, with a research agenda focusing on understanding the molecular, genetic and immunological basis of cancer, diabetics and cardiovascular diseases. The Doctorate School of Oncology Health at Paris Saclay will host the students in more than 100 specialised labs.”

Under the programme, the candidate will receive two PhD degrees: PhD in Precision Medicine awarded by GMU and PhD in Cancer, Biology, Medicine, Health awarded by Paris-Saclay University.

