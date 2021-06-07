UAE: Final exams for grades 4-12 to begin tomorrow
Students from Grades 4-11 will take the exams remotely, while students of the Grade 12 will take exams in schools.
The final exams for the academic year 2020-2021 will start tomorrow for Grade 4-12 students studying at public and private schools applying the Ministry of Education's curricula.
Exams will continue until June 17, and students from Grades 4-11 will take the exams remotely, while students of the Grade 12 will take exams in schools.
The Ministry of Education and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) had recently announced the national protocol covering Grade 12 examinations.
The protocol includes the implementation of a set of precautionary measures aimed at ensuring the highest standards of safety for students, teachers, administrative staff and workers.
The Emirates Foundation for School Education (Taaleem) organised mock exams for public school students in grades 4-12 from May 23 to 27. The Foundation stated that these exams contributed to ensuring that students are well-prepared and helped in avoiding any technical issues that may occur.
Taaleem indicated that in case of any technical error that prevents any student from finishing the exam on time or due to a justified absence, make-up exams will be held from June 20 to 24.
