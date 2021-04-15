- EVENTS
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in Sharjah
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says.
The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) will allow private schools to provide up to five days of additional leave during an academic year, as long as they are not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations.
Ali Al Hosani, director, SPEA, said the regulatory body would grant additional leaves to private schools offering Asian and foreign curricula.
The SPEA has announced that the summer vacation for private schools to start on July 1.
These schools need to hold classes for a minimum of 182 days. Those institutions that want to increase their working days to more than 182 days in their annual calendar need to seek prior approval of the SPEA.
The vacation for teaching and administrative staff would be determined by SPEA, Al Hosani added.
