UAE: Dubai school to teach Juventus football style

A select few students will also get full scholarships to Juventus Academy for the sport season

Students of a Dubai school now have the opportunity to learn the Juventus football style.

Bright Learners Private School (BLS), an American school located in Al Rashidiya, is partnering with Juventus Academy, an award-winning football academy in the UAE.

Since 2015, the Juventus Academy has helped young footballers begin their journey through its top-notch coaching.

The partnership between Bright Learners and the football academy comes with three advantages, such as identifying potential football talents, bringing new after-school football lessons led by qualified Italian coaches and special rates for students.

Sulaiman Akbar, principal at Bright Learners, said: “This is an opportunity that so many children can only dream of and we are proud to not only be partnered with them in order to give them a chance to be selected to join Juventus Academy, but also to attend after-school activities that will be led by their qualified coaches.”

Juventus-qualified coaches will attend school lessons to select young talents. A select few will also get full scholarships to the academy for the sport season. After-school sessions will begin mid-October.

ALSO READ:

>> Dubai school campuses to come alive with sports, games again

>> UAE students shine in international sports event

“I believe all students can learn and that no two students will experience that process in the same way. One of my biggest focuses coming into this school year is to ensure that every child’s needs are met in order for them to meet their full potential," Akbar said.