UAE: Dh100m research fund approved for American University of Sharjah

The Ruler of Sharjah met the new chancellor of the university, along with other officials.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, on Tuesday approved a Dh100 million budget for the American University of Sharjah (AUS) for the academic year 2021-2022.

This came as Sheikh Sultan met Dr Susan Mumm, the new chancellor of the AUS, in his office at the university.

The Sharjah Ruler, who is also the president of the AUS, highlighted the importance of scientific research and encouraging university students to create innovations that contribute to serving humanity.

The meeting also addressed a number of strategic plans that the university is working on through its teaching and administrative staff, modern facilities and laboratories.

Mumm expressed her gratitude for the confidence placed in her in the management of the university, praising the milestones that the university has achieved under the directives and vision of Sheikh Sultan.