UAE: CBSE schools to submit list of Grade 10, 12 students taking exams soon

Term 1 exams will be conducted within November to December this year.

CBSE-affiliated schools in the UAE are now collating their lists of candidates (LOC) who will be taking the Grades 10 and 12 exams this year.

India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) previously announced that first-term exams will be conducted in November-December this year. Thus, all schools and principals have been instructed to submit the LOC by September 30.

The CBSE will organise two sets of examinations this academic year with the second half set to be conducted between March and April 2022, so as to prepare for any “unprecedented situation”.

Muhammad Ali Kottakkulam, principal of Gulf Indian High School Dubai, said: “Schools are asked to ensure the timely submission of the LOC. We need to download the list from the site; make a final verification of the student particulars in the LOC through the parents and students concerned; and get their signatures on the document as a confirmation. In making the LOC, the educational institutions should ensure that the child is not registered with any other board.”

Institutions should sponsor only their own students and ensure that they attend classes regularly, he added.

If schools miss the deadline, submissions can be made within October 1-9 but with a late fee of Dh100 (INR 2,000) per candidate.

Schools in India will have to pay Dh75 (Rs1,500) as application fees per candidate for five subjects and overseas schools will have to pay Dh500 (Rs10,000) per candidate for five subjects.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-principal of Credence High School, said: “The data of eligible candidates will be uploaded and will be made available from September 17. The schools can submit the list of candidates through the official site of e-Pariksha link. The link has been uploaded on the CBSE official website which is cbse.gov.in”

Mala Mehra, principal of Central School, confirmed that they had received the CBSE notification about the submission of LOC. However, some schools have requested a few days of extension, considering that some students and families are still in their home countries.

“When CBSE had announced the new format of two examinations it was understood that schools would be asked to submit their LOC lists a little earlier than customary. We had already initiated the process of collating required details once the school reopened but the challenge remains with the students who have not yet reported back,” Mehra said.