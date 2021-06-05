UAE-based teacher turns 5,000 glass bottles into works of art

Special gesture by a teacher who is leaving the UAE for good after 28 years.

From trash to treasure, this is what Sharjah-based teacher Rashida Adil believes in.

And the environmentalist, who is leaving the UAE for good after 28 years, is living by that dictum - she has been recycling boxes, bottles, cups, yogurt buckets for the last decade.

She has recycling objects for more than 12 years now. “I motivate my students to reuse, reduce and recreate. Conservation and sustainability is what we should prioritize for a better future,” Rashida told Khaleej Times.

And as the UAE and the world celebrated World Environment Day on Saturday, Rashida says she and her students have lovingly painted and turned move than 5,000 glass bottles into delightful decorative pieces in the last few months to leave as her legacy to the country she loves.

Rashida said she had been collecting bottles and cans from neighbors, relatives, restaurants, and various other places, and started painting these bottles from March 2021. She has been gifting these recycled bottles with a money plant inside to people in her locality, including friends and relatives, the police and other officials.

“My students helped me to paint these bottles. We have created different types of art on these bottles,” she revealed.

“I am going back to my hometown after staying here for 28 years. I want to spread the message of planting more trees, based on the Dubai 2040 Urban Development Plan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.”

Rashida hails from Nashik in Maharashtra in India, and says she will continue to encourage her students virtually from India once she goes back.

